Radiotherapy patients at Rosemere Cancer Centre to be given their own new treatment gowns

Radiotherapy patients are to be given their own new treatment gowns thanks to a new scheme.



Patients will be able take their gown home and bring it back to wear at their appointment, after charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation agreed to spend £1,625 on a second order of 500 polycotton popper gowns for the radiotherapy department at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Linda O’Shea, acting principal radiographer, asked Rosemere Cancer Foundation for help after a number of patients commented on gowns supplied for them via the hospital laundry room not fitting well enough and being very creased.

Linda said: “Creasing is due to the cleaning process but patients have, at times, not believed them to be fresh for their use.

“By supplying patients with their own new gown, patients can be confident of both cleanliness and appropriate sizing.”

Gowns will be given out at patients’ treatment planning appointment, initially to those receiving treatment to chest, head and neck areas but this is likely to be extended to patients receiving treatment to the pelvis area in repeat orders, which are expected to be placed up to two to three times a year.

At the end of their treatment, patients will return their gown.

It will then be sent to linen services for cleaning and re-distribution elsewhere within the NHS.

Rosemere Cancer Centre’s radiotherapy department delivers radiotherapy treatment to patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

It sees approximately 80 new patients per week.

