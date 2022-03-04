Radio 1 DJ Jordan North arrives in 'happy place' Burnley as he finishes 100-mile Comic Relief rowing challenge

The popular presented was welcomed by fellow Radio 1 DJ Greg as he came ashore at Finsley Gate Wharf this afternoon.

He set off from London and has now raised more than £500,000 for charity.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North is greeted by Greg James after completing his 100-mile Comic Relief rowing challenge

Rowing Home with Jordan North will be filmed for a special documentary due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Tuesday 15th March at 8.30pm in the run up to Red Nose Day, which returns on Friday 18th March.

Money raised by Red Nose Day will help people in the UK and around the world live free from poverty, violence and discrimination, and support people with their mental health. Donations will also help to fund organisations providing essential support for people in Ukraine affected by the terrifying conflict and the mass displacement of people in many parts of the world.