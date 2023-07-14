Rachel Jackson: Inquest into death of ‘effervescent’ woman found dead in Preston’s Avenham Park concludes
An inquest into the death of an “effervescent” woman who was found dead in Avenham Park has concluded.
Rachel Jackson was visiting friends in the Wadham Road area of Avenham when she went out “to get some air” at around 7pm on Friday, March 31, the hearing at Preston Coroners Court was told.
The 38-year-old, who lived in Didsbury, Manchester, but was originally from Blackpool did not return and an urgent search was launched to find her.
Police later confirmed Rachel’s body was sadly found in Avenham Park on Saturday, April 1, the hearing was told.
When questioned by the coroner Kate Bissett, Det Insp Simon Gray confirmed there was no evidence of any criminal or third party involvement in Rachel’s death.
Recording a verdict of suicide, coroner Kate Bissett said: “She was clearly not well and had a number of concerns on her mind.
“I have no doubt that happy Rachel, who was in better health would not have acted in this way and she had friends and family who would have helped her if she had reached out.”
Rachel, who also went by the name Jeffrie Jackson Art, was born in Blackpool and was the second of eight siblings.
Her sister Sarah Jackson described her as a “sparkling ray of sunshine who brought unconditional love, joy and beauty to the lives of every single person she encountered”.
“I’ve never met anyone who loved so purely and deeply, never met anyone with the compassion and empathy she had,” she added.
“She was one in a million and our family are in pieces at having lost the beautiful rainbow in our sky.”
Sarah also launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for a “beautiful, colourful, Rachel-esque send off”.
The crowdfunding campaign raised more than £10,000, with donations received from over 475 individuals and groups.
The money was donated to several charities including Mind.
Family and friends were invited to dress “as colourful as possible” as they gathered at Lytham Crematorium on April 21 to say their final goodbyes.