Pumpkins In The Park a spooky draw at Lowther
A spooky curtain came down on another successful season of outdoor events at Lowther Gardens as the Lytham venue hosted Pumpkins In The Park in the build-up to Halloween.
By Tony Durkin
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:30 GMT
Along with pumpkin picking and carving, the weekend featured Halloween crafts and games, lantern making workshops, ghost and ghoul stories, a crafts marquee and funfair rides plus, after dark, a fire and grinder show and spectacular light parade.
The event attracted visitors galore over three days and followed the success of other regular Lowther outdoor events earlier in the year such as the Food and Drink Festival and Ice Cream Festival.