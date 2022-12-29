The quickest way to ensure you get your repeat prescription in time for the long New Year weekend coming up is to download the NHS app, register and then order your repeat medication. Regional Medical Director Dr Michael Gregory said anything the public could do to ensure they had enough medication would help ensure services could help those with urgent needs.

He said: “Hopefully most people heeded our advice before Christmas and ensured they have enough medication to last through to the New Year. If you are already registered and need medication before next week, please use the app. If you are likely to run out of your medication over the coming weekend and you have a smart phone, please download the NHS App and order your repeat medication."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public across the North West are being urged to reduce pressure on NHS services this bank holiday weekend by ensuring they have enough of their regularly prescribed medication. You can order a repeat prescription by downloading the NHS App today

He added: “The period immediately after Christmas and before the New Year is traditionally the busiest in the calendar with services being really busy. We want to keep as many front-line clinicians available to treat people who are ill and need help urgently. So please help us by ensuring you do whatever you can to reduce the pressure on our services