Public thanked as missing teen last seen in Blackpool is found

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2025, 16:39 BST
Police have thanked the public after a missing teen was found.

An appeal was issued earlier today, July 12, for help in tracing Layla Friend, 16, who was last seen on July 11 on Antrim Road in Blackpool heading north.

Thankfully, she has since been located.

Issuing a statement on Blackpool Police page, officers said: “We asked for your help earlier today to find missing Layla and we are pleased to say she has now been found safe and well. Many thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal. Stay safe all.”

