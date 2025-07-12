Public thanked as missing teen last seen in Blackpool is found
Police have thanked the public after a missing teen was found.
An appeal was issued earlier today, July 12, for help in tracing Layla Friend, 16, who was last seen on July 11 on Antrim Road in Blackpool heading north.
Thankfully, she has since been located.
