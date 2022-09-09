Organisers say the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday has a cast a shadow over the event.

The walk was aimed at supporting relatives affected by suicide and offering hope to those struggling with mental health issues, and was due to take place along Fleetwood seafront after a gathering at 7pm tonight (Friday September 9).

It was being coordinated by Fleetwood-based organisation Inspired Minds and partner groups, who say the event will now be staged next month instead.

The suicide awareness walk planned for Fleetwood today has been postponed

A spokesman for Inspired Minds said: “After such sad news and in respect of the passing of the Queen we feel the best decision is to postpone the suicide awareness walk.

"It is already a difficult subject to bring to the community and we don’t want to cause any further upset by going ahead with the walk and appear to be disrespectful.”