When businesswoman Tracey McNulty, who runs the Brighter Times shop on Clifton Street, advertised for a fellow psychic medium to join her in offering readings there, Sharron Caunce was the first to answer.

The pair realised they complimented each other perfectly, as each works in different areas of their calling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharron, 53, from Penwortham, offers psychometry, angel cards and mediumship in each reading.

Psychic medium Sharron Caunce is offering readings in Lytham

Lytham resident Tracey, 51, uses tarot cards with the help of spirits and offers predictions for a three to six months period, as well as mediumship using clairvoyance and clairaudience.

Between them the pair have more than 40 years of collective experience in providing psychic and spirit readings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Tracey herself due to offer readings there in the near future, Sharron has already started holdings sessions in the upstairs part of the shop, an emporium of artisan, fair trade gifts and art work.

Tracey McNulty has launched psychic readings at her fair trade gift emporium, Brighter Times

Sharron, who spent years as an office manager before deciding to use her gifts in a full time profession, said: “I realised I had a gift when I was young when I was somehow able to tell a complete stranger exactly how, when and where he had suffered an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a bit scary at first, but I started doing the odd practice reading and I had such a good feedback that it went from there.

"Last year I decided to advertise on Google listings and the response was so amazing I realised I could do this full time.

"I am just a normal down-to-earth person and I don’t try to be spooky or weird, I see this as a way to help people.”

Sessions normally last around 45 minutes, including a contact with a spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the new venture, the two mediums will take part in a psychic supper night at Whispers Café Bar, also on Clifton Street, on Friday April 28 at 6.30pm, after a psychic night in March sold out.

Bookings can be made via (01253) 730730.