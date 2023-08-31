A Blackpool community hub has been handed a funding lifeline after receiving a £72,000 grant which will secure its future for the next three years.

The cash from The Tudor Trust will support services provided at Layton Community House (LCH) on Grenfell Avenue.

It replaces a previous grant from the Tudor Trust which ran out in 2022.

Martin Mitchell, chair of LCH, said: “LCH are extremely pleased to announce we have been successful in securing funding from The Tudor Trust of £72,000over three years, helping to ensure the charity’s long-term financial security.

“Funding for core costs is always difficult for small charities. The Tudor Trust was impressed with how Layton Community House adapts to the needs of the community and the wide range of support we offer to Layton.

“We will continue to work closely with the community and will have a number of further community support projects on offer soon.”

He added: “It shows they have confidence in our long-term vision and ability to carry on delivering to the communities which most need our support.

“We are so proud they recognise our strengths and are determined to repay the faith they have shown in us.”

The Tudor Trust is an independent charitable trust which supports work aimed at meeting the needs of people at the margins of society.

The grant will be used to cover core costs including heating, lighting and staff as well as to provide services and activities at LCH which has been an independent charity since 2016.

The hub offers a programme of events and support groups as well as being open for residents to drop in for a cup of tea and a chat.

IT classes are held on Mondays and Tuesdays, there is a gardening club on Wednesday as well as a drop-in service provided by Blackpool Centre for the Unemployed giving advice on benefits, housing, and employment issues.

On Friday mornings baby products and hygiene products are handed out to those eligible for assistance, mainly young mums in need of baby milk, nappies and hygiene products.