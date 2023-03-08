Star tenor Alfie Boe drew a huge crowd as he headlined the show next to the historic Hall last summer.

Now concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor have presented Lytham Hall bosses with a cheque for £52,824 raised from the concert, which will be used towards the continued restoration of Lytham Hall and its beautiful parkland.

‘It will help us continue the restoration work of our beloved Lytham Hall’

Lytham Proms at Lytham Hall in August 2022

Welcoming the cash injection, Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “Everyone who works and volunteers at Lytham Hall is thrilled to receive this incredible donation from Cuffe and Taylor. Not only did we get the pleasure of welcoming Alfie Boe to our magnificent venue for an absolutely wonderful evening, we also get the added bonus of receiving a very welcome cheque which will help us continue the restoration work of our beloved Lytham Hall.

“Our trustees and the entire team at the Hall cannot thank Cuffe and Taylor enough for their generosity.”

What are the renovations at the Hall?

The one-day Lytham Proms concert with Alfie Boe marked the second such event hosted by Cuffe and Taylor at Lytham Hall following the successful six-day WonderHall music festival in 2021 when £153,000 was donated to the Hall.

Peter Taylor, co-founder of concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor who have presented Lytham Hall bosses with a cheque for £52,824 raised from the Lytham Proms concert in 2022

Since WonderHall, Cuffe and Taylor’s donations have enabled work on a number of ongoing projects at Lytham Hall including:

- Comprehensive roofing work on the Hall’s main gatehouses

- Stabilisation of the boathouse ruin and repointing

- Redecoration and repairs including Violet Clifton’s boudoir, John Talbot Clifton’s bedroom, 1st floor south lobby, North entrance hall, Billiard room, Violet Clifton’s dining room, John Carr exhibition room, along with the refurbishment and redecoration of the Upper West Wing and all courtyard toilets

Alfie Boe at the Lytham Proms concert in August 2022

- Updating internet and new IT works after the installation of fibre broadband connection enabling a smooth operation and greater efficiency to the new archive centre

- Electrical works and the replacement of light fittings

- South prospect garden hedging scheme to enable enclosure of this designated garden project

- Lily pond fountain feature, electrical works, and installation

The additional cash boost will now be used for continuing projects within the Hall and surrounding estate.

‘It is an absolute pleasure to be able to give back to the community’

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “As a company with its foundations firmly set in Lytham everyone knows how much the town and the surrounding area means to us. It is an absolute pleasure to be able to give back to the community and our Lytham Proms concert at Lytham Hall enables us to do just that.

“Lytham Hall is a magnificent gemstone in the crown of the Fylde coast and we look forward to returning with Lytham Proms this summer when we hope to raise many thousands of pounds once again for this beautiful venue.”

