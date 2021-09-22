£414,000 upgrade boost for Fylde waste depot teams

Fylde Council has invested £414,000 in completely renovating the office and work space area at the Snowdon Road site in St Annes.

It now includes a purpose-built office, a canteen, meeting rooms, showers, toilets and dedicated drying room for staff.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the council's operational management committee, said: “The teams based at the depot have done fantastic work throughout the pandemic with no services being cancelled.

The Snowdon Road waste depot in St Annes

“Extra demands have been put on them throughout this time as these are the ‘dirty’ jobs we all depend on.

“The old facilities were outdated with the staff working out of old portable cabins which were cramped and without proper changing and drying rooms.

“This is just one way of showing we value everything our staff do here at Fylde. We want to make sure they have the resources and facilities to continue the great job they do on our behalf.”

The main contract was undertaken by Parkinson’s Contractors with a total scheme capital budget of £414,000.

Coun Roger Small

The redevelopment began in March and took six months to complete.

Coun Small added that initial feedback from the staff working from the new and improved depot has been "fantastic" and it is hoped the facilities will enable the employees to continue to feel valued.

