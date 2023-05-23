The new equipment will be a follow-up to the £37,000 project completed two years ago, which saw new inclusive climbing frame and roundabout features added, replacing broken and out-of-date versions, and a new revolving cup seat.

What new equipment is to be added?

Now it is planned that other new features will follow thank to the funding, including a pendulum swing big enough to accommodate at least five people, along with a full-sized see-saw and one other two-person item.

The Memorial Park, Fleetwood

The total £20,050 funding has come from the Friends of the Memorial Park, who raised £5,050 from fundraising activities and successfully applied for a £15,000 Cost of Living grant.

The Friends also played a key role in helping fund the first phase of the project.

The park, which has historical significance because of its fine war memorial and has won a number of awards, is owned by Wyre Council.

On Friday (May 26), council approval of the funding is expected to be formally ratified at a portfolio holder’s session at Wyre Civic Centre.

What they said

Iain Johnstone, of the Friends of the Memorial Park, said: “It will be good to finally get things formally accepted so we can move forward and get the items in place on the park.

"We will be holding further fundraisers so that we can help fund further items on the park – we’ve got a fun day planned in July.

"It’s been good to have the support of the local community.”

Although the Grade II listed Memorial Park was awarded £2.4 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2016, to restore areas of the park for the community, the play area was not part of that project and had started to fall into relative disrepair.

This prompted the Friends to start their campaign.

The inclusive equipment has been designed with wheelchair users in mind so that everyone can join in.

Mr Johnstone added: “It’s important that children can get out and stay active and that we have these play area amenities for the community.