Proposals to build 42 bungalows in Poulton back before Wyre planners

Plans to build 42 bungalows in Poulton are due back before Wyre planners

Applethwaite Homes applied for full planning permission to build the homes for people aged 55 and over on land off Blackpool Road, between Poulton and Carleton.

However, the application was refused back in April on the grounds that Applethwaite was unable to make 30 per cent of the properties affordable homes.

The developer argued at the time that to make such a pledge would have made the scheme financially unviable.

And although the developer did make a late amendment by offering to make a financial contribution towards health care and highway infrastructure, it wasn’t enough to win approval for the proposals.

Despite this setback, the applicants have re-submitted their plans and the proposals go before the planning committee tomorrow (Wednesday).

Applethwaite argues that there is a greater need than ever for bungalows because there is an ageing population, yet fewer are being built because they make less money than houses, so bungalow developers were less able to provide affordable housing.

When the scheme went become the committee last year, Coun Peter le Marinel, who led the objections, said: “Wyre has a shortfall of affordable housing so it is unacceptable that a developer wants to come forward with a proposal such as this.”