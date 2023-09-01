News you can trust since 1873
Overview of the current Fisherman's Friend factory on Maritime Street, Feetwood

Proposals for new Fisherman's Friend factory building at Fleetwood set to go before Wyre planners

Fisherman’s Friend lozenge firm Lofthouse of Fleetwood is set to have its proposals for a new factory building considered by Wyre planners.
By Richard Hunt
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:29 BST

The company, a major employer in Fleetwood whose lozenges have long been a successful global band, currently has its factory building on Maritime Street.

An application has been lodged with the council for the construction of a new building for the manufacture and distribution of lozenges, on land south of Winward Avenue and east of Amounderness Way.

Lofthouse of Fleetwood bought the site from Associated British Ports (ABP) for an undisclosed sum

The proposals are due to go before councillors on Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday September 6.

The new premises would contain a main production area, warehouse, engineering and services area, an office block for staff, a link area containing staff canteen and staff facilities.

Plans also entail the erection of a detached security lodge/gate house by the site entrance, the including the creation of a new access off Windward Avenue and associated drainage works including a pond, landscaping, car parking and ecological mitigation.

The total floorspace of the whole facility when measured off the plans (including roof terrace) is 36364 square metres.

Planning papers stated: “It would be one continuous building but made up of a large main rectangular built element at three storeys height, a two storey link section attached to the north, and a further two storey rectangular block to the north of the link.

"The main and largest part of the building would contain a large high bay warehouse area, and production areas with associated staff changing rooms, canteens, plant rooms, staircases and lifts.

"It would also have an undercroft.

"The smaller scale parts of the building would contain a three storey office block for staff and meeting rooms, and a two storey link area between the offices and production area containing staff canteen, staff facilities and exhibition space.

"A roof terrace/garden is proposed over part of the ground floor of the link.”

The company currently employs 380 people and exports its products to more than 100 countries.

It was led for many years by business pioneer and philanthropist Doreen Lofthouse OBE, widely acknowledged as a major benefactor for Fleetwood.

Mr Lofthouse, known to many simply as Doreen, turned Fisherman’s Friend into a global brand.

Her death in March 2021 aged 91 was mourned across the town.

Doreen Lofthouse with husband Tony Lofthouse (Left) and son Duncan Lofthouse outside the Fleetwood base in 1990

Doreen Lofthouse with husband Tony Lofthouse (Left) and son Duncan Lofthouse outside the Fleetwood base in 1990 Photo: BEG

