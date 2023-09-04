A further 81 new homes being proposed for Thornton’s Bourne area will be up for consideration by Wyre planners this week.

It is the latest of several planning applications which, if they are all approved, would bring 579 new homes to an area located on either side of Fleetwood Road North (to the east and the west) and close to Bourne Road.

All the sites has been allocated for housing in the Wyre Local Plan.

This latest application is by Breck Homes and is on a split site, comprising two separate parcels of land, formerly owned by Thornton FC which sold the land and has since re-located.

The larger of the two sites is located to the north of Bourne Road situated between the existing Hawley Gardens and Cherry Lane housing developments.

A smaller site, which is still part of the overall project, is directly to the south of the nearby Iron Horse pub.

The full planning application is due to go before Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday (September 6).

The proposed homes consist of 14 one-bed maisonettes, 31 two-bed houses and 36 three-bed houses and comprise of two-storey semi-detached and

terraced properties and two blocks of two-storey maisonettes.

Planning papers stated: “The site access for the larger site is to be taken from Bourne Road to the south and the access for the smaller site is to be taken off an existing access road which serves the Public House to the north.

"The houses are all provided with dedicated rear gardens and the maisonettes are served by communal areas.”

Breck Homes were granted planning permission to build 210 homes on another nearby piece of land, the former ICI Power Station off Bourne Road, back in March 2021.

BXB Homes were granted outline planning permission in July this year to build 130 homes on land to the north east of the Iron Horse pub, with a full planning application now anticipated.