Plans for 20 more homes in Poulton have been lodged with planners in Wyre.

The scheme is the latest involving a total of around a thousand new homes earmarked for the town in recent years.

The application for new homes, associated parking and landscaping is the final jigsaw piece in a major housing development in the town, the Moorfield Park development off Garstang Road East which got under way in 2028.

The majority of the 524-homes consented for the project have already been completed as part of a joint scheme from Jones Homes and Persimmon Homes.

Part of the Moorfield Park development in Poulton

Now, the final corner of development has seen an application lodged with planners again in order to alter the original plans for this part of the site.

This latest application is for six more homes than originally planned and a realignment of the types of houses being proposed.

The applicants are proposing a substitution of house types from 3 x four bedroom homes and 11 x five bedroom homes to the new proposals of 7 x three bedroom, 12 x four bedroom and 1 x five bedroom homes on the planning permission.

Development consultants Pegasus Group said in planning papers: “The uplift in six dwellings is entirely acceptable on this allocated site.

“Indeed, the capacity figure outlined in the site-specific policy represents a minimum figure and does not represent a cap in development.

“The revised housing mix is entirely acceptable, with the changes to the overall housing mix very minor and not material.

“Furthermore, the proposals will provide a higher proportion of 3-bedroom properties than that previously proposed, which represents the highest need, as outlined in the latest housing need evidence base.”

A large number of new houses have been built or proposed for Poulton in recent years as part of the Wyre Local Plan, which is designed to meet requirements for new housing.

A total of 630 new homes have previously been earmarked for another part of Poulton alone – a large greenfield area close to Woodhouse Farm south of Blackpool Road.