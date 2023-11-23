Progress Housing Group awards a St Annes community choir money to host a joyous musical event

A community choir in St Annes aims to spread love and joy after being awarded £850 during a Dragon’s Den-style event.

Connect Community Choir gathered the most votes as they pitched against other groups during Progress Housing Group’s Soup Dragon’s Den at St Mary’s Community Centre in Leyland.

The choir, open to anyone of any age and musical ability, will receive £850 from Progress Housing Group’s Community Investment Fund to host Love is All Around in February. The big community event aims to bring people together, spreading love and joy at what can be a difficult time of year, especially if people are on their own, and for everyone who simply wants to enjoy a good singalong.

Phill Fairhurst, Musical Director of Connect Community Choir, said: “It was a wonderful surprise to win, and it's fantastic that Love Is All Around can now go ahead in February, and we can reach many more new people. We are all about connecting with the community. Through this event, we hope to spread the joy singing together can bring, increase confidence and help people make new friends.”

Connect Community Choir celebrate winning funding from Progress Housing Group's Soup Dragon's Den

Fellow director Jayne Kelly added: “We know how motivating and healing singing is and the happiness and wellbeing benefits it brings, and we love enabling people to express themselves creatively in a safe and supportive environment.

“We all enjoyed the evening immensely and loved meeting people from Progress Housing Group and all the other community organisations, who gave incredible pitches too.”

The five other community initiatives who pitched during the event will also receive funding of up to £200. They include Fylde Community Food Hub, which will deliver Christmas hampers and gifts to families in the Fylde area, and Wesley’s Community Cafe and Larder in St Annes, which will cook 130 free Christmas lunches in the run up to the big day.

Diane Nash, Customer Voice Manager at Progress Housing Group, said: “One of the powerful things about our Soup Dragon’s Den event is that it gets people together to share a simple meal and exchange stories and experiences. That is what communities are built on, and we are thrilled to be able to help these groups and individuals continue that valuable support to the areas where we have properties.

“We appreciate everyone taking the time to pitch and support their local groups. We want to thank our contractor Arjo for sponsoring the ingredients for the delicious soup and crumble, and St Mary’s Community Centre in Leyland, for continuing to help and support the event.”