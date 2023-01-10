News you can trust since 1873
Prince Harry: 15 pictures of the Duke of Sussex's 2017 Blackpool visit as his controversial new autobiography Spare hits shelves

As the launch of Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare hits the shelves today amidst all the controversy, the Gazette takes a look back at when he visited Blackpool in October 2017.

By Lucinda Herbert
36 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:02pm

On his travels around Lancashire, the Prince stopped to meet veterans at Norcross, and children from local schools.

Take a look at some of the pictures from bygone years.

1. Prince Harry visits Veterans UK at Norcross

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Prince Harry visits Veterans UK at Norcross

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Prince Harry visits Veterans UK at Norcross. 11-year-old Phoebe Taylor from Shakespeare Primary with the poppy badge presented to Prince Harry.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Prince Harry visits Veterans UK at Norcross

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo: Daniel Martino

Duke of SussexBlackpoolLancashire