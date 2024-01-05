Preston born television presenter Ranvir Singh has opened up about what her goal is for 2024.

The Good Morning Britain and Riddiculous presenter Ranvir, 46, took to her Instagram story yesterday (Wednesday, Janaury 3) to say, whilst she does not believe in resolutions, she does have a specific goal for the new year.

In the story, Ranvir is using a sepia tone filter which puts her in fake reflective sunglasses, as she walks outdoors wrapped up warm in a hat and puffer jacket.

The mum of one tells her 126k followers: "So that's it, first little gym session of 2024 done. Actually I'm not a gym bunny at all - you can probably tell - but I just thought in my head like it's grey and miserable and I've got to try and be consistent this year so my goal for 2024 is to try and be consistent with going to the gym and even if I don't want to do it."

Preston born broadacaster Ranvir Singh (pictured left by Getty in December 2023) has revealed her 2024 goal on Instagram (right).

Ranvir, who is also the school holidays presenter on Lorraine, continued: "It's really about my brain, it's about showing my brain that I'm going to do it, even if I'm rubbish when I get there. It's better to go than to feel rubbish and be at home. So yeah, that's my goal - be consistent with putting my fitness first."

Turning her attention to her followers, she then said: "What about you? I want to know what your goals are - not resolutions, I'm not a big fan of resolutions but goals for sure, I love to hear about. Let me know!"

The UCLan and Lancaster University graduate is currently on ITV hosting the second series of the game show Riddiculous, alongside actor and playwright Henry Lewis.

Starting on New Year's Day, the daytime show sees three couples take on the Riddlemaster (Henry) in a bid to solve his riddles and increase the winning jackpot.

