Preston train station still evacuated over roof safety and trains currently cancelled until late afternoon
Preston Station remains evacuated due to issues with Storm Eunice and trains are unable to call at the station until at least 4pm today (Saturday February 19).
Network Rail says its engineers engineers will be carrying out an inspection of the roof at this time to see if services will be able to call at the station.
The station was evacuated yesterday after the storm damaged the roof.
There will be no service from Blackpool North until after that time at least, with travellers advised to keep checking online for updates at https://www.journeycheck.com/northern/
If services will be able to call at the station. passengers are advised not to travel to or from Preston until after 4pm
However, it is likely that disruption will continue until longer.
Passengers are advised that if disruption continues after that time, road transport alternatives will be put into place where possible but until that time they will not be provided.
The following trains have been cancelled throughout until at least that time in both directions:
Preston to Ormskirk
Blackpool North to Manchester Airport
Trains that will fail to call at Preston until at least 09:30 in both directions:
Barrow/Windermere to Preston will start/terminate at Lancaster.
Blackpool North to York services will not call at Preston.
Blackpool North to Bolton services will not call at Preston.
Blackpool North to Liverpool will not call at preston
Preston to Blackpool South will start and terminate at Kirkham and Wesham
Preston to Colne will start and terminate at Lostock Hall
For customers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.
For live real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our team @northernassist
To re-plan your journey please visit nationalrail.co.uk
If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay