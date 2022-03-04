On Sunday evening Prestonian Christine Cherry will appear on Channel 4 TV competing in the finals of The Great Pottery Throwdown. Over the last nine weeks viewers have seen Christine grow in confidence and create some wonderful ceramics. Here is a selection of the top makes which have assured the talented youth worker and former teacher a place in the grand final of the contest. All photos: LOVE Productions
1. The Great Pottery Throwdown 2022
Christine Cherry at work during The Great Pottery Throwdown 2022
Photo: LOVE Productions
2. Pictuerd: Christine with final make
Christine with the animal lamp made in Week 7
Photo: LOVE Productions
3. Cake time in The Great Pottery Throwdown
Christine puts the finishing touches to a special cake in the second episode
Photo: LOVE Productions
4. Home town homage
Christine pays homage to her home town of Preston with ceramics referencing the city's mill history
Photo: LOVE Productions