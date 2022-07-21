Preston lad Jamie Allen is a 27-year-old footballer, who is currently signed for Halifax Town FC, but has traded the football boots for sunglasses as he embarks on a televised quest for love.

Jamie entered the Love Island villa last night with fellow bombshells, Lacey Edwards, Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford, and they’ll all be hoping to make an impact fast with only ten days left until the dating show’s final.

The former Fleetwood Town, Southport and Dover Athletic striker, said on the show “I shoot, I usually score”, before admitting his sights are set on Islander’s Danica and Paige.

Jamie added: “When I get into the villa, I’m going to bring good vibes, good energy and also I’m not scared of stepping on anyone’s toes. If I want something, I’ll go and get it.

“The boys should be worried 100% about me going into the villa, look at me, who wouldn’t be, so let the games begin.”

Jamie signed a new one-year contract with Vanarama National League side Halifax in June but having left their pre-season training to appear on Love Island, the club have said they will review his future.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, pictured on a date with Davide, also has suprising links to Preston.

Halifax Town FC tweeted yesterday: "Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him. The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Jamie is not the only Love Island contestant to have links to Preston though, with show favourite and former bombshell herself, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, living in the city when she was a student at the University of Central Lancashire.

The honoury Prestonian and Turkish born actress is currently coupled up with Italian heart-throb Davide Sanclimenti, and despite a rocky start, the pair are tipped by most bookies as the favourites to win.

One Twitter user even said “Jamie you better represent Preston as well as Ekin-Su”