Freddie Flintoff has been spotted in public for the first time since he was involved in a high-speed crash while filming for Top Gear last winter.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 45-year-old sustained facial injuries and broken ribs when the car he was driving veered off the road at 130mph at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Flintoff stepped down from his presenting role on Top Gear back in March and has since returned to cricket to help the England team prepare for the upcoming one-day World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England all-rounder was spotted on the England balcony during the first Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand on Friday (September 8).

Andrew Flintoff is seen on the England balcony during the 1st Metro Bank One Day International between England and New Zealand (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

He was sporting a number of visible scars and cuts on his face and also appeared to be wearing tape across his nose.

Flintoff retired from cricket in 2009 after a hugely successful career, during which he played 79 Tests and over 140 one-day international matches for England.

He joined the Top Gear presenting team in 2019, where he worked alongside fellow co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.

Freddie Flintoff was reportedly left "seriously emotionally and physically affected" by a high-speed crash whilst filming an episode of Top Gear (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

On March 23, the BBC announced they would be halting the latest series of the popular show due to the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time,” said the BBC.

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.”

The BBC also said the decision has impacted the production team, adding that there would be a health and safety review of the show.

Flintoff’s teenage son Son Corey previously said his dad was "lucky to be alive" following the crash (Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flintoff’s teenage son Son Corey previously said his dad was “lucky to be alive” following the crash.

“He’s OK. I’m not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Piers Morgan, a friend of Flintoff’s, said he had contacted the family and echoed both the severity of the situation and the optimistic outlook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m told it was a pretty serious crash and that Freddie’s going to be OK, but it might be a little bit more serious than first appreciated,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m told he’s going to be OK which is great news, but I’m also told it was a pretty nasty bang and that he’s had surgery and is recovering now and we’ll have to wait and see.