Bernice Leahy, 65, who grew up in Preston, wrote ‘Song for Someone’ under the pen name of KD Sherrinford and the book will be published next month.

The romantic mystery depicts an unexpected reunion between Holmes and Irene Adler, a former opera singer and actress who originally appeared in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story ‘A Scandal in Bohemia’ – and was one of the few to outsmart the master detective.

In that original story, Holmes admired Irene for her intelligence but there was no suggestion of romance.

Bernice Leahy has written two new Sherlock Holmes stories in which Irene Adler is a central character. Ashley Barnard Photography

However, Sherlock Holmes fans have often speculated that there might have been, had circumstances allowed.

Now Bernice, of Leicester Road, has taken on Irene as the central character and her relationship with Holmes blossoms as together they face a series of perils.

Not content with the one novel, Bernice has already completed a follow-up novella with the pair, ‘Christmas at the Saporis’, using the pen name which Conan Doyle once considered adopting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front cover of 'Song for Someone', which Bernice Leahy has written under the pen name KD Sherrinford

It’s certainly been an unexpected adventure of it own for Bernice, who had never written a book before and who has spent decades as an estate agent with Entwistle Green in Blackpool.

Bernice, a married mother-of-three and grandmother said: “It started when I was visiting London three years ago and few of us went across to the Sherlock Holmes museum on Baker Street.

"We ended up discussing why Conan Doyle didn’t make more of Irene Adler because she was such a great character – and my friend said I should write a story and make her the main character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eventually I started making notes and it just snowballed.

From the front Cover of Christmas at Saporis by KD Sherrinford

"I did lots of research and re-read Conan Doyle books – I even cross referenced with his stories to make sure Sherlock Holmes wasn’t somewhere else, on another case, at the time he was in my book!

"Once I started writing it, I couldn’t stop but fortunately one of my friends helped me and edited it down!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In ‘Song for Someone’, a former henchman of the late villain Professor Moriarty, Wild Bill Palmer, is convinced Irene has possession of a precious diamond which her late husband stole.

After an impromptu encounter with Holmes at La Scala, an attempt is made on her life, alerting Holmes to the perils of their situation.

They flee from Milan together and to escape their pursuers, Irene is forced to fake a marriage with the arrogant detective.

Finding a publisher was not fully straightforward, but Bernice believes having friends who could offer advice, and the enticing subject of Holmes and Irene helped, and she signed with Extasy Books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for for Holmes, an egotistical and detached literary character who appeared to show little interest in women, was she convinced about a romance?

She says: “It’s very much a slow burn situation – it isn’t a Mills an Boon romance – but as they spend time together they start to become closer.”