Protesters gathered in Preesall last year to make their point about the proposed quarry.

The quarry scheme is earmarked for land at Bourbles Farm in Preesall and would entail the extraction of sand and gravel to build a quarry, to remove an estimated 460,000 tonnes of sand and gravel and to insert 300,000 tonnes of tested soil, clay and hardcore.

Those plans have been put forward by Callum Baxter, a director with family building firm Baxter Homes Ltd, who is also a Conservative councillor on Wyre Council for the Victoria and Norcross ward in Cleveleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents fear the proposals would lead to major traffic disruption in Preesall and would detrimentally affect the character of the Over Wyre village and surrounding area – and also raised fears about the possible dangers posed by dust from the extraction process.

Coun Collette Rushforth

They set up the Facebook group Preesall and Knott End Against Quarry Application, which now has 2,200 members.

Mr Baxter, who owns the land, applied last year to Lancashire Council for approval for a scoping document which would enable exploratory work to be undertaken on the site, prior to any full planning application.

But campaigners were concerned that the council’s own comment on this stated that the development was “not of a type or nature that would carry a risk to human health.”

Callum Baxter says there is a need for the quarry

Independent Preesall councillor Collette Rushworth, who is a member of the campaign group, said: "It was a concern that the council weren’t going far enough in the details they wanted from the developer about the possible health impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to our campaign – and the support of Preesall Council and MP Cat Smith - Lancashire Council Council has gone back to the developer.

"They have written to the applicants with further instruction to provide details relating to the health impact of silica dust, including the smallest particles which have the potential to do the most damage to health.

"Although there is still a long way to go in our campaign to stop this quarry, the county council’s recognition of health impact as a factor is a major step forward.

"No one around here wants this quarry, they are worried it will be hugely detrimental to the village and the community around it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rushforth says exposure to silica dust particles caused by industrial activity has been known to cause the debilitating and sometimes fatal lung disease silicosis.

Mr Baxter says he is happy to provide all details required by Lancashire County Council.

He said: “There is a genuine need for this quarry – there are no sand and gravel amenities in Lancashire and local plants are crying out for it.

"The purpose of this scoping document application is to obtain Lancashire County Council’s views, and should there be a planning application, we would have to abide by any conditions placed by the county council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Under political pressure, the council asked for more details on health impact, relating to the dust, and we have employed an expert to provide those details.

"The dust is likely to be contained on the site and we will be providing PPE for staff working there, but in addition we will be looking to use a dust suppressor and monitors to ensure it is contained.”

Mr Baxter previously said he wanted to work with the community in Preesall and allay any fears, but Coun Rushforth said he had made no effort to do so.

He said there had been some aggressive comments on social media which gave rise to concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Baxter said: “We are happy to meet residents for a polite discussion but we don’t want to turn up to a lynch mob.”