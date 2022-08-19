Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collette Rushforth won the seat after voters in the Preesall and Knott End ward went to the polls yesterday (Thursday August 18).

The seat became vacant following the resignation of Coun Andrew Cropper and has traditionally been seen as a safe Conservative ward.

The result saw 61 year old mum-of-two Mrs Rushforth finish the count with 595 votes, ahead of Conservative candidate Steven Taylor-Royston (495), Labour’s William Jackson (315) and independent Garry Wright (102).

The election coincided with controversy and concern in the village over the plans to set up a quarry on land at Bourbles Farm.

The project would entail the removal of an estimated 460,000 tonnes of sand and gravel and the insertion of 300,000 tonnes of tested soil, clay and hardcore.

The quarry proposals have been put forward by Callum Baxter, a Wyre councillor and director with family building firm Baxter Homes Ltd.

Coun Rushforth, a member of Facebook campaign group, Preesall and Knott End Against Quarry Application, said: "This shows the extent of the concern over this quarry – people can’t believe something like that is planned for this village but we will fight it all the way.”

Mr Baxter says that there is an urgent need for the sand and gravel amenities in Lancashire and insists he is keen to work with the community to put people’s minds at rest.