Praise for flu and Covid vaccine sessions at Thornton Little Theatre

Patients were given an 'elfy' welcome when the flu vaccines were first launched at Thornton Little Theatre in December last year, followed by a successful Covid vaccine programme

More than 40,000 vaccinations have been delivered since December last year by three combined GP practices - the Thornton GP Practice on Church Road along with The Group and its neighbour The Crescent, both based at Cleveleys Health Centre.

Together with help from other health professionals, they have been assisted by an army of volunteer marshals from the Thornton Patient Participation Group (PPG).

These volunteers have also been able to offer patients some key information while they wait after taking the vaccine, including details on extended hours, screenings, Alzheimers Disease and many other health related self care leaflets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So successful has the vaccine programme been that it has even been mentioned in a House of Commons Select Committee meeting, while patients have also praised the delivery.

The decision to use theatre came about last year when Thornton practice manager, Amy Sissons, approached Wyre Council to see if was possible to use the council-owned site for the upcoming flu jabs programme.

It worked so well that when Covid vaccinations became available early this year, the theatre was seen as an idea base to work from, continuing until the most recent booster and flu jabs.

Gemma Jackson, chairman of Thornton PPG, which is effectively the 'voice' for GP patients, said: "With the three GP practices working together, the flu and Covid vaccination programme has been a brilliant service for people in Thornton and Cleveleys.

"It has been singled out as one of the most successful centres in the country.

"Patients have applauded loud and clear and the whole community has been on board with even congratulations coming from the House of Commons.

"The theatre has been the perfect venue because it has more than one entrance and enough space to allow social-distancing.

"The extra hours away from the three surgeries by nurses, doctors and admin staff ensured that vaccines were delivered exactly when they were needed."