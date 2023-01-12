The boxes were in a skip at the former Rosewood Lodge care home in Highbury Road West and soon removed but one nearby resident said: “I couldn’t believe it. It just struck as a severe case of waste. The boxes appeared to contain aprons – hundreds in each one.

"They could have been out of date but there are other non surgical uses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosewood Lodge, prominently situated at the corner of Clifton Drive North, closed in November and as part of of the Lakeview Rest Homes group, which runs The Moorings and Newfielkd Lodges homes in St Annes and Lakeview Lodge at Fairhaven.

The boxes of water-damaged aprons in the skip on the driveway at the former Rosewood Lodge Care Home.

The group’s operations manager Gina Pownall said: “The PPE was stock stored at one of our other homes that was water damaged following a leak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just used the available space in the skip at Rosewood. It wasn’t related to the closure.”

Of the Rosewood Lodge closure, the Lakeview group said in a statement: “Rosewood Lodge had been owned and operated by the Wood family since 1987 and, over the years, gained a well-earned reputation for providing exceptional levels of personalised care in an environment of a high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Rosewood Lodge Care Home at the corner of Clifton Drive North and Highbury Road West, St Annes.

“For some time, Lakeview Rest Homes Ltd had been undertaking comprehensive reviews of our refurbishment and redevelopment options at Rosewood Lodge Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It became apparent that the limitations of the property meant that it was eventually going to become incompatible with our care values.

“While we were comfortable that Rosewood Lodge Care Home was still able to offer sincere and compassionate care to our residents, the impact of the current, and projected, financial climate accelerated the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a group, we were not prepared to compromise on the care we offer and nor were we prepared to raise our fees to the unsustainable levels required to absorb these increasing costs.

"In light of this, we took the sad decision to close Rosewood Lodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad