'Power of the Press' praised by grandad after swift action follows our story on waterway danger warning

Within a few days of us publicising Ron Emery’s concerns at Liggard Brook at the Park View 4U recreation site, Fylde Council had placed new facing and Ron says he is happy that the danger has been averted.

“It took less than a day to do and it just shows the power of the Press,” said Ron.

“Without you I think that all parties would have retreated behind a wall of academic claptrap while common sense would have been kicked into touch and it would have been months before anything got done.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron Emery celebrates the installation of the fence at Liggard Brook at Park View 4U.

“The Gazette and Express deserve every credit for highlighting this appalling and very dangerous situation and helping protect the community and its children. Jolly well done.”

Grandad Ron, of Badger’s Walk, walks his dogs at Park View 4U daily.

He felt that a small warning sign (inset) which was all that was previously in place was inadequate, especially if a youngster wandered towards the brook without realising is was so close. “By the time any responsible adult is close enough to read the notice, he or she is stood next to it,” he said.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.