Poulton schoolgirl's vow of silence for Brian House Children's Hospice

Ava Miller, nine, who lives off Blackpool Old Road in Poulton spent the best part of a year absent from Poulton St Chad's Primary School after suffering with tonsillitis.

Now she hopes to raise money for Brian House Children's Hospice in Low Moor Road, Bispham with a day-long sponsored silence.

Ava has already smashed her initial £100 target, bringing in £625 so far through her fundraising page.

Ava Miller, nine, is raising money for Brian House Children's Hospice with a sponsored silence. Picture: Kathryn Miller

After months of being unwell, fracturing her foot during an online dance class, and contracting a kidney infection through prolonged antibiotics use, Ava wanted to raise money for children with life-limiting conditions.

Mum Kathryn, 32, a full-time mum, said: "Ava is much better now, she had her tonsils out at The Spire in April because it took so long for us to even get a referral from the doctor to go to the hospital for a consultation.

"She missed so much school, she's only been back full-time for the last couple of weeks. She was really ill and felt so rubbish all the time that she was thinking about all the children who have really serious illnesses or life threatening conditions, and how they must feel every day.

"She's back at school and dance classes now, but she really wanted to do something to help those other children.

"I told her about the amazing work done by Brian House, helping children will long term conditions and providing respite care and fun activities as well as medical treatment, and she knew that’s who she wanted to support."

Ava added: "It wasn’t nice being poorly and I really missed my friends. I feel sad for children who won’t get better and I wanted to do something to help put a smile on their faces.

“Mummy told me about Brian House and it sounds amazing. I wanted to raise £100 but we’ve already got more than that which I’m really pleased about.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has sponsored me. It’ll be hard not talking for a whole day, especially with my sister Luna around, but I will definitely do it.”