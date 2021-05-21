Poulton Rotary Club gifts sweets to children in Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Poulton Rotarians took sweets to the young patients on the Vic's Children's Unit, as part of its 'Acts of Kindness' and 'Raising a Smile' campaigns across the Fylde coast.

Children visiting the emergency and outpatients departments, and youngsters at Brian House Children's Hospice in Low Moor Road, Bispham, also benefitted from the donations.

The sweets were handed out as part of a partnership between Mars confectioners and Rotary London.

L-R: Rotarian Roger Critchley, staff member Shorni Foster, club president Stuart Boaler, staff member Janet Miller and Rotarian Brian Smith. Photo: Poulton Rotary Club

Stuart Boaler, president of Poulton Rotary Club, said: “It’s a pleasure to brighten the day of patients and staff in this way. We wish them many hours of munching."

Rosanne Norman, health play specialist for the Children’s Ward, added: "We send a very big thank you from the children and staff, the chocolates were very much appreciated by all.

"It’s so lovely for the club and the rest of Rotary to have us in their thoughts."

