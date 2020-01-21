Poulton pub closes for £250k refurbishment project

A Poulton pub is undergoing a £250k refurbishment project in a bid to make it 'the place to be for everybody.'

The Bull on Blackpool Old Road closed its doors on Monday (January 20) temporarily to make the improvements and will reopen on Thursday, February 7.

The Bull in Poulton is set for a 250k refurbishment. Credit: Alan Clarke

It will be fitted with more TVs, brand new ladies toilets, and extensive changes to the outdoor seating area with the introduction of "beach-hut style" pods.

There will be some "exciting" developments within the pub, but landlord of five years Alan Clarke, 50, was keen "not to give too much away and ruin it" for his punters.

He said: "I want to make the pub accessible for people of all ages, and the place to be for everybody.

"We'll have a real focus on good food, and we're going to make this somewhere for people of all ages to come at any time during the day.

New pods are being installed in the Bull's outdoor seating area. Credit: Alan Clarke

"Food will be served from breakfast right through to evening, then during the evening and at weekends we'll have loads of new audio-visual equipment in here for the sports.

"We want to welcome younger people as they are our future, but we have lots of older people who visit regularly too so it needs to be suitable for all ages.

"My oldest customer was 98, and we don't want to lose the traditionality of the pub so we're doing the refurb work with that in mind."

Mr Clarke has worked in hospitality for 30 years, and said he and his 10-strong team were looking forward to showing the residents of Poulton the new-look pub.