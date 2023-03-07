The mum-of-two, from Poulton, already runs a successful vehicle finance broker firm after spotting a gap in the market to help women through the process of buying a new car.

Now she’s hoping to put Fylde coast women in the driving seat of their businesses with her latest venture.

On a mission to help women believe in themselves

Elizabeth McQuillan (left) pictured at one of her Flamingo Business events with one of the attendees Elizabeth Warburton

Elizabeth has launched Flamingo Business in a bid to pass on her shrewd business acumen to other women who run their own companies from start-ups to established firms.

The 39-year-old said: “Following the quick success of Flamingo Car Finance, I found that lots of women were reaching out to me to see how I created my success.

“So I decided to set up Flamingo Business Experiences across the north west, where ladies in business grow in knowledge, connections, in a friendly and fun environment."

Elizabeth grew up in Fleetwood and was a teacher for 14 years before launching her car finance business with husband Phil in 2021, followed by Flamingo Business last year.

Elizabeth McQuillan with dance partner Thomas Hughes at the Strictly Goes to the Movies dance competition at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool in aid of Shelter

She recently wowed judges with her glitz, glamour and fancy footwork during a Strictly Come Dancing inspired dance competition that was held at the Empress Ballroom, Blackpool, last month.

Elizabeth, who won the Strictly Goes to the Movies contest – in aid of Shelter UK – with dance partner Thomas Hughes, says she loves showing women that anything is possible with a little self-belief.

She added: "I’m on a mission to help as many females as possible to believe in themselves, and have the knowledge and connections needed to take their businesses to the next level.”

‘Innovate, don’t imitate’

Elizabeth has shared her top five tips for women in business:

- Constantly push yourself out of your comfort zone: it’s where the magic happens

- Never stop learning: invest in your personal development, read, listen, and learn

- Network: your network are your net worth, get out and spread your message

- Never get complacent: there’s always someone watching you on the side-lines waiting to step up

- Innovate, don’t imitate: be original, think original, create original

Flamingo Business Experiences

Elizabeth held her latest business workshop at Ribby Hall in Wrea Green. Her sessions cover topics such as how to write an award winning application, find funding for your business, tips on sales and PR as well as how to make the most of your website. She’s got more events planned in March, July and November as well as a business membership scheme for networking.

She added: “Our ‘experience' at Ribby Hall was an explosion of female empowerment and personal growth. Connections were made, and all the ladies left so fired up.

