Poulton-le-Fylde to be latest Lancashire town to get banking hub

Poulton-le-Fylde is to become the latest town in Lancashire to benefit from a new banking hub.

LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, has today confirmed that the new facility will be coming to the market town.

Poulton has been recommended for the hub following a community request with the support of Andrew Snowden, MP for Fylde.

Local say the amenity is deperately needed because there are now no bank branches left in the town.

To date, LINK has recommended 232 banking hubs across the UK.

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to all banking customers. The hub will provide a counter service operated by Post Office employees, enabling customers to withdraw and deposit cash, pay bills and carry out regular transactions.

Private consultation rooms will also be available, where customers can meet with community bankers from their own bank, to discuss more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks work on a rotational basis, with staff from different banks available on different days.

The recommendation for Poulton-le-Fylde comes in response to growing concerns from the community about local banking access.

LINK determined that the town would benefit from additional support for local businesses and banking customers. This reflects growing parliamentary attention on the impact of bank closures on vulnerable groups, including older residents, those with limited digital access, and people with visual impairments.

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and will start to look for potential sites. There 180 hubs are already open across the UK. Poulton-le-Fylde is the eleventh banking hub to be recommended in Lancashire.

There are currently eight hubs open in Lancashire,including Fleetwood, with another set to open in St Annes in 2026.

Dr Chris Ashton, Chief Commercial Officer, LINK: “While more people are switching to digital banking and payments, we know that many people still rely on and choose to use cash and face-to-face banking. That’s why we’re delighted to recommend a new hub in Poulton-le-Fylde. There are over one hundred hubs open across the country and when it opens, the Poulton-le-Fylde banking hub will be vital for the local community.”

Andrew Snowden, MP for Fylde: "This is brilliant news for Poulton and the surrounding villages. While digital banking continues to expand, the reality is that many in our area, especially the older generation and local small businesses, still rely heavily on cash and face-to-face banking.

“The new Banking Hub will protect access to these essential services for those who need them most.

"I’ll be working closely with Cash Access UK to promote this new facility and make sure it reaches the people in Poulton who will benefit from it most. I’d urge any local groups working with older residents, vulnerable people, or small businesses to get in touch, so we can help make sure the Hub is well used and fully supported."

The news has been welcomed by Tithebarn member, Coun Lesley McKay, who said: “This has been badly needed because it’s been a nightmare without any bank branches left.

"Older people have struggled and it has also been difficult for local businesses.

"It’s nice to have some more good news, especially after hearing that the Post Office has been saved.”