2 . The Olde Ship, School Lane, Pilling PR3 6HB

Application validated on Jan 29 for Listed Building Consent for a proposed internal and external remodel with associated landscaping. To include a reduction in height of existing chimney, installation of conservation rooflights to rear, installation of solar tiles to rear, a reinstatement of rear windows with traditional sash (following the demolition of an existing single storey lean-to.), and a rebuild/extension of existing outbuilding. Photo: Google Maps