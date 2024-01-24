News you can trust since 1873
Poulton-le-Fylde, Garstang and Thornton-Cleveleys planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (January 15 - January 21).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 11:16 GMT

Across Wyre, 19 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new application for the development off Garstang Road featuring a McDonalds and Starbucks, for a former bank in Fleetwood, and changes to Rawcliffe Hall Country Club and Caravan Park amongst others.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

All the Wyre planning applications validated between Janaury 15 and January 21

All the Wyre planning applications validated between Janaury 15 and January 21

Application validated on Jan 15 for single-storey rear extension (following demolition of existing single-storey rear extensions)

2. 2 Chaucer Avenue, Thornton CleveleysFY5 2SY

Application validated on Jan 15 for single-storey rear extension (following demolition of existing single-storey rear extensions) Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 15 for agreement of details reserved by conditions 3 (Drainage), 4 (Landscape and Habitat Creation and Management Scheme), 6 (Phase 1 Desk Study) on planning permission 21/00255/OUT

3. The Orchard 58 Garstang Road, Bowgreave PR3 1YE

Application validated on Jan 15 for agreement of details reserved by conditions 3 (Drainage), 4 (Landscape and Habitat Creation and Management Scheme), 6 (Phase 1 Desk Study) on planning permission 21/00255/OUT Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 15 for advertisement consent for the installation of replacement signs including 1 refurbished existing totem sign (illuminated), 3 sets of sign written texts, illuminated with 2 copper lanterns and 6 floodlights

4. Bay Horse 1 Station Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 5HY

Application validated on Jan 15 for advertisement consent for the installation of replacement signs including 1 refurbished existing totem sign (illuminated), 3 sets of sign written texts, illuminated with 2 copper lanterns and 6 floodlights Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 15 for approval of details reserved by condition 5 (Landscaping) on planning permission 23/000926/FUL

5. Estuary View Farm, Wardleys Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DX

Application validated on Jan 15 for approval of details reserved by condition 5 (Landscaping) on planning permission 23/000926/FUL Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 15 for single-storey rear and side extension, provision of first-floor accommodation with the formation of front and side dormers/side velux windows and alterations to all elevations and raised terrace with glazed balustrade to rear elevation

6. 47 Lindsay Avenue, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8BQ

Application validated on Jan 15 for single-storey rear and side extension, provision of first-floor accommodation with the formation of front and side dormers/side velux windows and alterations to all elevations and raised terrace with glazed balustrade to rear elevation Photo: Google Maps

