Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (December 4-December 10).

Across Wyre, 18 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the requested approval of 15 new holiday lodges and a new football training academy and outdoor Yoga studio amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Application validated on Dec 4 for change of use of existing building from hairdressers (Class E) to provide ancillary residential accommodation to existing dwelling (resub of 23/00193/FUL)

Application validated on Dec 4 for erection of a building for use as offices and storage (sui generis) following removal of redundant dwelling

Application validated on Dec 4 for approval of details reserved by conditions 12 (CEMP) on planning permission 16/00742/OUTMAJ

Application validated on Nov 4 for single storey rear extension

Application validated on Dec 4 for proposed air source heat pump to rear garden.

Application validated on Nov 4 for non material amendment to application 20/01253/FUL involving a change from render on the dormers to a Cedral Lap Wood facade