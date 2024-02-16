Across Wyre, 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include essential roof repairs at Rossal School, the erection of more than 100 homes and numerous house extension amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
Wyre planning applications validated between Feb 5 and Feb 11
2. Application validated on Dec 4 for approval of details reserved by conditions 12 (CEMP) on planning permission 16/00742/OUTMAJ
Outline application validated on Feb 5 for for the erection of up to 108 dwellings (Use Class C3) with all matters reserved except for access, which will be off Brockholes Crescent following demolition of numbers 61 & 63 Brockholes Crescent (pursuant to variation of condition 17 (S278) on permission 16/00742/OUTMAJ to allow for alternative programme of off-site highways works) Photo: Google Maps
3. 9 Caton Moor Close, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3UQ
Application validated on Feb 5 for Certificate of lawfulness of proposed conversion of garage to create ancillary living accommodation, including external alterations.
4. Hobgrumble Ghyll, Town End, Out Rawcliff PR3 6TN
Application validated on Feb 5 for proposed installation of two air source heat pumps to the rear of property.
5. Meadowside 2 Kepple Lane, Garstang PR3 1PB
Application validated on Feb 6 for rear extension to the garage and new roof to lean to.
6. Agricultural building on Lambs Lane, Pilling
Application validated on Feb 6 for Ppoposed erection of 1 detached dwelling following removal of agricultural building (part retrospective)