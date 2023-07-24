News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Poulton-le-Fylde branch of Scrivens Opticians celebrates its 85th birthday with that of 85 year old customer

A Poulton opticians team enjoyed a double celebration for their 85th anniversary with a loyal customer who also turned 85 this week.
By Richard Hunt
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

Ann Molloy, 85, was welcomed into Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Market Place where she received a gift in recognition of her milestone birthday and loyal custom.

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938 and staff at the Poulton branch brought out the bunting, balloons and cake to mark the special anniversary occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Poulton le Fylde Branch Manager, Paul Skelton, said: “We were delighted to mark two extraordinary occasions with Ann this week and thank her for sharing the joy of turning 85 with us.

(L-R) Scrivens Poulton branch manager Paul Skelton celebrates the company's 85th anniversary with customer Ann Molloy who also celebrates her 85th birthday(L-R) Scrivens Poulton branch manager Paul Skelton celebrates the company's 85th anniversary with customer Ann Molloy who also celebrates her 85th birthday
(L-R) Scrivens Poulton branch manager Paul Skelton celebrates the company's 85th anniversary with customer Ann Molloy who also celebrates her 85th birthday
Most Popular

"Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this important ethos has remained in place since the family business was established.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to celebrate our milestone anniversary and experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like.”

Read More
IKEA Preston store: Location, opening times and what can you expect from the ne...

Ann, who has lived in Poulton for more than 61 years, said: “It was lovely celebrating my birthday along with the Scrivens team. It was a wonderful occasion.

Hide Ad

“They’re all lovely and make me feel very welcome – that’s why I’ve been a customer for so long.

Hide Ad

"I felt very honoured to mark the beginning of their 85th anniversary festivities with them.”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938.

It has 169 stores in England and Wales, with 1,000 employees

Related topics:EnglandWales