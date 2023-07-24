Ann Molloy, 85, was welcomed into Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Market Place where she received a gift in recognition of her milestone birthday and loyal custom.

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938 and staff at the Poulton branch brought out the bunting, balloons and cake to mark the special anniversary occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poulton le Fylde Branch Manager, Paul Skelton, said: “We were delighted to mark two extraordinary occasions with Ann this week and thank her for sharing the joy of turning 85 with us.

(L-R) Scrivens Poulton branch manager Paul Skelton celebrates the company's 85th anniversary with customer Ann Molloy who also celebrates her 85th birthday

"Customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this important ethos has remained in place since the family business was established.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to celebrate our milestone anniversary and experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like.”

Ann, who has lived in Poulton for more than 61 years, said: “It was lovely celebrating my birthday along with the Scrivens team. It was a wonderful occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re all lovely and make me feel very welcome – that’s why I’ve been a customer for so long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt very honoured to mark the beginning of their 85th anniversary festivities with them.”

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care is a family run business which was established in 1938.