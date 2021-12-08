Poulton-le-Fylde Band in festive singalong concert at Blackpool Grand Theatre

Poulton-le-Fylde Band are staging a Christmas concert

Poulton-le-Fylde Band will perform a programme of festive songs and carols at the theatre on Monday December 13, beginning at 8pm.

And this will be one concert where audience members will not be sitting in silence - they are actively being encouraged to sing along!

The concert has become something of a recent tradition at the Grade II listed theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poulton-le-Fylde Band is among the longest-established bands in the country, having been in exitance since since September 25, 1875.

The band has a long competitive history and believes that taking part in competitions raises its standard.

However, members also love to stage concerts and the Christmas concert is one of their favourites.