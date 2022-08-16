Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For years Neil Scott, a spritely octogenarian, has been proud of his custom-made pair of vintage running shoes, complete with metal spikes on the soles.

But over time, the bespoke red shoes became faded and the leather dried and cracked.

Neil, of Mill Hay Avenue, Hardhorn, was persuaded by granddaughter Saadia that the project might be a shoe-in for the programme’s famous repair team, whose experts set about restoring cherished items belonging to members of the public.

It was certainly a fitting challenge for master cobbler Dean Westmoreland, who found the task was more of a marathon than a sprint.

For Neil, who has just celebrated his 91st birthday, it was more than simply repairing a much-loved item.

The shoes are a reminder of his impressive achievements on the track, when he was a member of the Blackpool & Fylde Harriers - back in the 1940s an 50s.

Neil also had the distinction being the British Junior Sprint champion in 1948 and 1949 and only missed the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, through injury.

A show spokesman said: “Neil wore these racing spikes in countless running events throughout his life.

"He began running in the 1940s and twice won gold at the Amateur Athletics Association 100 yards event.

" A tear close to the sole requires an ingenious fix.

"Neil would like to have the shoes preserved to stand testament to his impressive achievements and remind him of those halcyon days.”

The episode, which is set to be broadcast on BBC 1 on Wednesday August 17 at 8pm, sees Neil turn up at the workshop with Saadia and the shoes, hopeful of a remarkable transformation.

The Repair Shop has unexpectedly become one of the nation’s most successful shows.

Audiences love it not only because of the remarkable skills of the specialist craftsmen and women on the show, but because of the warn human stories and the reactions of the delighted owners when they see their possessions transformed back to their former glory.