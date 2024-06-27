Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular UK drag queen The Vivienne has just been announced as one of the stars in a new musical coming to Lancashire later this year.

Theatre production company Crossroads Live say they are delighted to announce that The Vivienne will play the role of The Childcatcher in the new production of the most fantasmagorical musical of all time, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The show will be on right here in Lancashire for a two week run so below is everything you need to know…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is The Vivienne?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vivienne is an actor, singer, and comedian, known for being crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and subsequently appeared in the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Most recently, The Vivienne appeared as The Wicked Witch of the West in the UK tour of The Wizard of Oz, and she will reprise her role when the production plays at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this summer.

Her film credits include Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and TV credits include Emmerdale, whilst in 2023, The Vivienne was a finalist in the UK series of Dancing on Ice, finishing in third place.

The Vivienne is playing the childcatcher in a new production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang coming to Blackpool. | submit/Getty

What is Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?

Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless story for children, which was ater made into the famous 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Chitty Chitty Bang Bang we meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.

This new production is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with Set and Costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, Sound design by Gareth Tucker, Musical Supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.

The promotional poster for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang | submit

When is it coming to Blackpool?

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opens at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on December 10 where it plays until December 29 as part of a UK tour.

Tickets are available now with prices ranging from £29.55 to £56.20 for adults (child ticket prices also available).

You can grab your tickets here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Toadfish leaves Neighbours but is heading out on tour to Blackpool straight after

Who else is in the cast?

The Vivienne will join Olivier-nominee Adam Garcia as Caractacus Potts, Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker.

The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

The childcatcher will also be played by Eastender’s Charlie Brooker and Neighbours’ Elaine Smith for the first half of the tour, before Vivienne’s takeover from October.

Left: Adam Garcia who plays Caractacus Potts. Right: Ellie Nunn who plays Truly Scrumptious. | submit

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, music by special arrangement with Sony/ATV Publishing and is adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the MGM motion picture the licensed script is adapted by Ray Roderick. It was originally produced by Eon Productions, Dana Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Nicholas Paleologos, Jeffrey Sine, Miriam Productions and Michael Rose at The London Palladium.