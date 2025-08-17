Popular Knott End Golf Course manager bids farewell as he takes new role at UK's oldest club St Andrew's
Alex Davies, themuch loved general manager at Knott End Golf Club, is leaving later this month to manage three courses at St Andrews in Scotland.
The 40-year-old, who has been at Knott End for 17 months, has been praised for his dedication and leadership by the club’s chair, Mark Preston.
Mr Preston said: “Alex’s dedication, professionalism, and leadership have had a significant positive impact on the Club, and we thank him wholeheartedly for all his efforts.
“We wish him every success in this prestigious new chapter of his career.”
Speaking about his time at the club, Alex said:”Thank you for your support, your kindness, and for allowing me the honour of leading such a special club.
“I wish Knott End every success for the future, and I'll always look fondly on my time here.”