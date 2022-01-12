Popular Fleetwood Iceland store worker Judith set to retire after 32 years

Judith Whitehead is retiring from Iceland in Fleetwood after 32 years.

Judith, who works as a cashier at the Lord Street branch, has been there since the store opened in late 1989.

During that time she has seen various shops come and go on the high street and she has certainly seen plenty of customers.

In fact, some of the youngsters who used to come in with their mums are now parents themselves.

Judith Whitehead is pictured with colleagues Paul Barker and Josie Birtwhistle.

Judith, 70, of Grange Road, Fleetwood, is all set to finally retire from the food store on Friday January 28

She said: "I've really enjoyed my time here, over the years.

"It's the staff that make a place and we have been like family here at this store, and can honestly say I've enjoyed working with everyone.

"I'll still be dropping in to see them all, once I've retired."

Judith has always seen the job as more than just selling food to customers.

She says: "I always have a chat and a laugh with customers and I think that's important.

"Not only does it mean they'll want to come back, but I think in these times it's more important than ever that people have someone to talk to.

"Some of our older customers may not see anyone all day, so when they come here they see a friendly face and have a bit of a chat. Most people need that, don't they?"

Judith is married to retired joiner Michael, 78, and the couple have two daughters, Joanne Rowe and Sarah Bowker, and four grandchildren.

Once she is retired Judith will have more time to relax but she still hopes to keep in touch with her colleagues.

Josie Birtwistle, the store's duty manager, said: "Jude is a very popular member of staff and the customers love her.

"She s always involved in our charity events and bakes us cakes too!