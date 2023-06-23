News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel

Popular chippy reopens after three months with a new owner and a new name on the way

A popular Chorley chippy has once again open its doors three months after closing due to a neverending spate of vandalism.
By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Lou Lou’s Plaice, 111 Lyons Lane, has reopened under the new ownership of Chris Draycott, 52, who travels 48 miles each day from Blackpool. A previous owner of a fish and chip shop in Blackpool, he was forced to close it in 2014 after sufferng with diabetes and losing his toes which meant he had to stop working for three years. When he spotted the opportunity to once again run his beloved fish and chip business, he was ‘hooked’. He opened last Tuesday and is now on the look out for a new name and wants help from residents.

He told the Post: “I wake up at 5am every day and travel from Blackpool to serve the people of Chorley their breakfast from 7am. I get home at 10pm, have an orange juice and go to bed. Some people might think I am crazy but I love it. People can call in, grab a bite to eat and offer up a name for the place. I just want to thank all the locals and my staff for making my life fulfilled again. They have encouraged me and been very supportive.”

Read More
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers” – popular post offi...
Lou Lou's Plaice in Chorley has reopened under new ownershipLou Lou's Plaice in Chorley has reopened under new ownership
Lou Lou's Plaice in Chorley has reopened under new ownership
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previous owner Andy Shute was forced to close the business in March after it became a magnet for vandal attacks over recent months, sending repair bills through the roof. He had said at the time: “With much sadness I have to say ‘I’m done with Chorley’. For the third time in this short year my business has been mindlessly attacked by bricks being thrown through the windows and so, enough is enough. I was truly saddened to close the chippy, it was going from strength to strength but I couldn’t continue to pay out.”

The new name will be announced next month.

Chris Draycott, 52, from Blackpool, has taken over the chip shopChris Draycott, 52, from Blackpool, has taken over the chip shop
Chris Draycott, 52, from Blackpool, has taken over the chip shop
Related topics:ChorleyBlackpool