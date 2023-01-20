The TCB Chinese Buffet, on Church Street, was one of the most prominent eateries in the town and was well known for the escalator which took diners upstairs to the restaurant.

But on Saturday (January 14) night the sizeable establishment, which could accommodate around 100 diners, served its final meal and then closed.

According to the partner of one of the waitresses, who did not wish to be named, staff were only informed of the closure one day before and were shocked by the move.

The TCH Chinese Buffet restaurant has closed

He said a total of 19 staff had lost their jobs, although he understood a small number had already acquired other posts.

“My partner and most of the others were totally shocked because they had no idea and didn’t see it coming,” he said.

"If they had known a little bit further in advance they would have had more time to look for another job.

"It came as a real bolt from the blue.”

The restaurant, first opened in 2007, was one of a chain of eateries operating across the North West, with similarly named branches remaining open in Wigan, Bolton and St Helens.

A restaurant in Liverpool has now closed although it is understood a new one is to be opened in Bury.

The director of the company which owns them is still listed as Mr Peter Wu.

The Blackpool restaurant, which has been a busy draw for diners has had mixed fortunes in the past six six years.

In 2017 it celebrated its 10th anniversary by offering a donation of £500 to a charity chosen by customers.

Three years later, in 2020 it was in trouble after hygiene standards were slammed by inspectors from Blackpool Council and kitchen conditions were labelled ‘filthy’.

Mr Wu’s company, at that time listed as 107 (Blackpool) Ltd, was ordered to pay out almost £9,000 by Blackpool magistrates after admitting a string of food hygiene offences.

However, last year the eatery was given a much improved three stars for hygiene.