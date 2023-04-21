Popular Blackpool restaurant Mr Basrai's given zero hygiene rating after inspection
A popular Blackpool restaurant has been given a zero hygiene rating after a Food Standards Agency inspection.
Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine restaurant, on the corner of Talbot Road and Cookson Street, offers diners an international self-service buffet featuring Chinese, Japanese and Thai, Indian, Italian, Mexican, British and American meals.
The specious restaurant, which has bain-marie rows containing pre-cooked food and fresh cooking areas, is particularly popular with large groups of diners.
But it received the zero rating after it was visited by inspectors on March 22.
They found that ‘major improvement’ was necessary in the following areas:
Hygienic food handling
The restaurant was rated as requiring improvement in hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.
Management of food safety
System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
The restaurant owners have been approached for a comment.