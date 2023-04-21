Mr Basrai’s World Cuisine restaurant, on the corner of Talbot Road and Cookson Street, offers diners an international self-service buffet featuring Chinese, Japanese and Thai, Indian, Italian, Mexican, British and American meals.

The specious restaurant, which has bain-marie rows containing pre-cooked food and fresh cooking areas, is particularly popular with large groups of diners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it received the zero rating after it was visited by inspectors on March 22.

Mr Basrai's in Blackpool

They found that ‘major improvement’ was necessary in the following areas:

Hygienic food handling

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant was rated as requiring improvement in hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety

Advertisement Hide Ad

System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future