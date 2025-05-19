A popular pub in Blackpool is now welcoming pub-goers back following an extensive three-week refurbishment.

Now boasting a brighter, modern aesthetic, The Newton Arms says its renovation has completely transformed the pub.

What’s new at The Newton Arms?

A refreshed bar updated soft furnishings, and an enhanced dining area and extended beer garden has given the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

Along with the latest look, The Newton Arms says its latest menu will feature popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent the Dirty Clucker, mouth-watering Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken, the impressive Pork Tomahawk and a Caramelised Waffle which is sure to become one of your all-time favourite desserts.

In addition, Wingman lager is also being introduced: the crisp, refreshing larger is reportedly the perfect addition to any meal and will be one of the many drinks available from The Newton Arms well-stocked bar along with signature cocktails including the classic Pornstar Martini, and Whitley Neill gin.

The Newton Arms in Blackpool has reopened following a three week long renovation. | Engin Akyurt on Pexels

What has been said about the pub’s new look?

General Manager, Jake Clarke, said: "We’re excited to unveil The Newton Arms fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or catching the local derby with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

What else is on at The Newton Arms?

The family friendly The Newton Arms shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house.

There’s then a vaults area complete with mini bar as well as a sports room perfect for either watching your local team on the TV or playing darts or pool with friends.

The Newton Arms also has the largest beer garden in the area making it ideal for cheering on your team during large scale sporting events such as the Football World Cup and the Euros with a pint in hand.

The pub hosts a popular quiz every Thursday from 8pm with the winning team walking away with a share of the prize pot.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at The Newton Arms. The pub is dog-friendly, with water and dog treats available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look The Newton Arms, please visit their website.