The radio star presented programmes on Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than 40 years and was also a regular on the Top of the Pops TV programme in the 1980s.

He was still working for BBC 2 and had pre-recorded a special for Valentines Day, his final broadcast.

In a statement, the DJ’s family said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

Steve Wright - the early years. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities.