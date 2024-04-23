Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a popular St Annes bar owner who has sadly died aged 40.

Selvan Acehan, of Barrumba Cocktail and Wine Bar in Wood Street, died in hospital yesterday morning, said the bar in an announcement on Facebook.

Selvan was known for his "friendly face" and "infectious smile"

He was admitted to hospital last week and the bar had been closed in his absence.

There were plans to celebrate Selvan’s 40th birthday on Saturday with a party at Barrumba, but the event was cancelled as he remained unwell in hospital.

He sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday. Barrumba said it will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

Floral tributes outside Selvan's bar in Wood Street, St Annes this morning

Posting on Facebook, the bar said: “We are heartbroken to let you know, that despite everyone’s best efforts, Selvan Acehan passed away earlier today, Monday, April 22.

“We know he will be greatly missed and that your thoughts are with Fiona, his family and friends at this time.

“It will come as a shock to many of you and you will want to reach out, but please give us time and space to come to terms with our loss.

“Feel free to express your feelings on this post, so that his family and friends, far and wide, can feel some comfort in reading them.

“Our community will be so much dimmer without his bright smile, energy and love.

“Goodnight Selvan. Rest in peace.”

‘A dear friend, a gentleman and a true diamond’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Selvan, from friends, customers, colleagues and business owners in the community.

Selvan was a familiar and friendly face around St Annes. He made many friends from his time working at Anatolia restaurant on South Promenade and the Hilton hotel in Blackpool, before fulfilling his dream of opening his own bar, Barrumba, in St Annes last June.

“Selvan was such a bright, welcoming and warm soul. Offering friendship and kindness to everyone, without expecting anything in return."

“He had the brightest smile, perfection was his way, truly a king of hospitality,” said former colleague Janet Cooper. “We will fondly remember the true gentleman Selvan.”

“This is heartbreaking,” said Steve Taylor-Davies.

“Selvan was such a bright, welcoming and warm soul. Offering friendship and kindness but wanting nothing in return. Rest in peace Selvan, you legend.”

Selvan's sudden passing has shocked the community

“Absolutely gutted,” added Adam Szatoczky. “Selvan was a true gentleman, always made time for you and was the king when it came to hospitality. You will be sadly missed my friend.”

“I will never forget his joyful nature, ready smile and his dreams for the future,” said Ed Nash.